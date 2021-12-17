Goa Polls: BJP Sees 1st Exit In Current Assembly Tenure As MLA Alina Saldanha Joins AAP

AAP's campaign for Goa polls received a huge fillip on Thursday as ex-BJP leader Alina Saldanha joined the party in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Saldanha, a sitting BJP MLA from Cortalim, had resigned from the saffron party as well as the Goa Assembly earlier in the day. She had entered electoral politics by winning a by-election after her husband and former Minister Mathany Saldanha's demise in 2012 and also retained the seat in the 2017 election.

Speaking to the media on her decision to quit BJP, Alina Saldanha said, "I resigned because the party that late Mathany Saldanha had joined, and after his demise, I stepped into his shoes, is no longer the same. It seems to have forgotten all its principles and there's bedlam in the state". Meanwhile, BJP's Goa unit stated that it had expelled her for "making comments against the party" and "participating in agitations against the ruling government".

After inducting Saldanha into the party, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "I am happy to welcome Alina Saldanha, sitting BJP MLA from Cortalim to Aam Aadmi Party. Together, we will take forward the legacy of Late Shri Matanhy Saldanha and steer Goa to a path of prosperity and corruption-free governance". Saldanha who became the first sitting BJP MLA to quit the party in the current Assembly tenure had reportedly participated in a meeting on Wednesday to finalise the plans for PM Modi's visit to Goa on Sunday. So far, AAP is yet to declare its CM candidate for the Goa polls.

Goa: BJP MLA from Cortalim, Alina Saldanha joins Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), tweets party convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/DlYaj8t7hJ — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

