Goa Polls: Congress Faces Another Setback As Ravi Naik Resigns As MLA; Likely To Join BJP

In another setback for the Congress party, one more MLA has tendered his resignation in poll bound Goa. Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Goa Ravi Naik resigned as the party MLA from the state Assembly on Tuesday. Naik submitted his resignation to Speaker of the Goa Assembly Rajesh Patnekar.

Earlier in October, former Goa Chief Minister and party MLA Luizinho Faleiro quit the grand old party and joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Goa: Congress MLA Ravi Naik resigns from the membership of the House; submits his resignation to Speaker of the Assembly, Rajesh Patnekar. pic.twitter.com/Dqj6enwNul — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

Naik represented the Ponda seat in Goa. With his resignation, Congress' woes continue in Goa as its strength in the 40-member Assembly has now been reduced to three. During his resignation, he was accompanied by his two sons who had joined the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) last year. Speaking to reporters, he informed about his resignation and has said that he will also inform about his next move.

However, sources have already informed that Ravi Naik is set to join the ruling BJP on December 7, reported PTI. Sources added that he will join the saffron party in presence of BJP leader and party's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. Naik's younger son Roy Naik claimed that he has requested his father to join the BJP.

GFP-Congress alliance

Meanwhile, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Congress have forged an alliance for the upcoming state Assembly polls. The decision was announced by GFP President Vijay Sardesai, who also asserted that the alliance will defeat the incumbent BJP government in Goa, led by Pramod Sawant.

The GFP-Congress alliance has portrayed itself as 'Team Goa'. Taking to Twitter, Sardesai had remarked that he met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He stated that both parties will 'fight resolutely, wholeheartedly and unitedly' to defeat the BJP government in the coastal territory.

Slamming the BJP, Sardesai has avered that the continuation of BJP tenure in Goa is an impossibility. In addition, he also said that the GFP-Congress alliance will be working for the 'second liberation of Goa'.

Goa's political scenario

In the 2017 state Assembly polls, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats. However, the BJP, which had won 13 seats, later formed an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the coastal region.

Since then, several Congress MLAs have quit the party to join the BJP. After the polls, Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane was the first to resign from the Congress. He later joined the BJP and won the by-polls. He currently serves as the state's Health Minister.

However, resignations from the Congress party did not stop with Rane's exit. Soon after he quit the grand old party, two more Congress MLAs - Subhash Shirodkar who represented the Shiroda seat and Dayanand Sopte who represented the Mandrem constituency, left the party to join the BJP. Both of them later emerged victorious in the by-elections held in May 2019.

The biggest setback for the Goa Congress party came in July 2019, when a group of its 10 MLAs, led by then Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, quit the grand old party. Kavlekar is currently serving as Deputy Chief Minister in the Pramod Sawant-led state government.

This year, senior Congress leader and former CM Luizinho Faleiro too resigned from the Congress and joined Mamata Banerjee's TMC. With mass resignations, the Congress strength in the Assembly has been reduced to three MLAs in the state - Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Reginaldo who represents Curtorim Assembly seat and Pratapsingh Rane from Poriem seat.

Apart from the TMC, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too has set its eyes on Goa. The state is likely to hold Assembly elections in early 2022.

With PTI inputs