Goa Polls: Ex-Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar Quits TMC Months After Joining; Calls It 'communal'

Former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar, who joined Trinamool Congress three months ago, has resigned from Mamata Banerjee's party accusing of being communal. The ex-Ponda MLA was among the first local leader in Goa to join the TMC after it decided to contest all 40 assembly seats in the state in the upcoming polls.

"I joined TMC in September as I was impressed with Mamata Ji's 2021 Assembly election performance and her reluctance to high-command culture. I was under the impression that TMC is a very secular party. But from whatever I have noticed in the last 15-20 days, I came to know that it is worse than the BJP," he alleged.

He also alleged that poll promises by TMC are impractical. "TMC launched 'Laxmi Bhandar' scheme, promising Rs 500 per month to West Bengal women. But in Goa, they promised Rs 5000 per month, which is next to impossible. When a party feels defeated, they do false promises. I won't be a part of a party who fools people," he said.

The Trinamool Congress has formed an alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantrak Party for the upcoming Goa assembly polls. Mamledar alleged that TMC was trying to divide votes based on religion.

As part of their pre-poll alliance Hindu votes should go to the MG and Christian votes to the TMC, he claimed, adding, "TMC is a communal party, which is trying to disturb the secular fabric."

He also accused Mamata Banerjee's party of trying to collect people's data in name of the Griha Laxmi scheme in the state.

TMC's quest in poll-bound Goa

In a bid to enter national politics, TMC has announced to contest all seats in the upcoming Goa elections and has joined hands with MGP. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also leading several party campaigns for convincing people in the coastal state. Also, she has made several promises including 'Girha Lakshmi' scheme for women.