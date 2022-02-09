Goa Polls: JP Nadda Slams TMC Govt Over WB's Top Position In Unreported Crimes List

Ahead of the Goa election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its rule in West Bengal. Launching a fresh attack on the party, Nadda said that TMC’s West Bengal topped in human trafficking and unreported crimes. The BJP president called the party ‘opportunists’ and said that the TMC ruled West Bengal was facing high poverty.

JP Nadda claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC’s track record was visible in West Bengal that has a high crime rate. Addressing the public during his campaign at Murida-Fatorda in Goa, Nadda said that the BJP planned to build Goa further with the vision provided by Manohar Parrikar. “We’ve to take Goa forward and build Golden Goa as per the dream of Manohar Parrikar,” the BJP president during his address.

“The BJP tries to represent every section of society. We’re the only party to do this because other parties work on the basis of religion, caste and vote bank. All other parties are opportunists. To see the track record of TMC, you should go to West Bengal and see the poverty there. West Bengal tops in human trafficking, crimes against children, and unreported crime,” he added, slamming the TMC rule in West Bengal.

BJP reveals 22-promise manifesto

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday released the BJP manifesto for the Goa Assembly polls. The 22-promise BJP manifesto saw the saffron party promise housing for all. The major highlight of the BJP manifesto was "no increase in state duties for three years on petrol and diesel." The party has promised to give funds to Gram panchayat and municipality for the betterment of infrastructure and also promised to develop Goa as the perfect tourist destination.

Goa Election

Goa is all set for the election which is on February 14. The coastal state has already declared February 14, Monday as a public holiday to encourage more people to vote. Political parties are giving their all so as to come to power in the 40-member Legislative Assembly. Congress which is in alliance with Goa Forward Party is the only group to not announce a Chief ministerial candidate.

BJP has trusted its sitting CM Pramod Sawant whereas Aam Aadmi Party has announced Amit Palekar as their CM face. Ex-Union Home Minister P Chidambaram has requested the people of Goa to get rid of the 'disease of defection' ahead of the single-phase Goa elections. The results of the state elections will be declared on March 10, along with the results of the other four states; Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

