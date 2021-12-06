Goa Polls: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Joins Hands With Mamata Banerjee's TMC

Ahead of the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) on Monday, December 6, announced that it would contest in the polls in alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar informed that the decision on a chief ministerial candidate of the alliance is yet to be worked out.

Speaking at a press conference, MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said their party's central committee has decided to hold an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for the state polls due early next year.

MGP joins hand with TMC for Goa assembly polls

In the 2017 polls, the MGP had won only three seats to the 40-member Goa Assembly. At present, the party is left with only one MLA as two of its legislators joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While Dhavalikar has stated that the parties have agreed to contest election as an ally to offer good governance for the welfare of the people.

Expressing confidence in their victory in the forthcoming elections, he claimed that people are in need of a change as they are not satisfied with the BJP's rule. He also said the state believed that MGP didn't have any other option than the BJP.

Dhavalikar said, "We have always been criticising the BJP. We were in talks with all other parties like the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, and the TMC".

According to the MGP chief, 60 per cent of Goans are yet to decide on which party they would prefer to be in power and hence this option has been provided to them. He further added that despite the party is capable of contesting the elections on its own, it has decided to go for a pre-poll alliance considering the current political situation in state and country.

Goa Assembly Polls

Goa is all geared up for the upcoming assembly elections for all 40 Assembly constituencies scheduled to take place in 2022. TMC and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are the new political entries that will be contesting the 2022 polls.

The BJP formed the government as it forged an alliance with some regional outfits and independent legislators despite Congress emerging as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House in the 2017 Goa Assembly polls. Currently, Congress has only four legislators in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI/DEEPAKDAWALAIKAR/FACEBOOK