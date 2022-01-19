Goa Polls: NCP-Shiv Sena Declare Alliance, Say 'Congress Failed To Play Constructive Role'

In a significant development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena on Wednesday announced that they would fight the upcoming Goa assembly elections together, even as the Congress decides to go solo. Addressing a press conference, NCP's Praful Patel hit out at the Congress for failing to play a 'constructive role' in the 2017 elections, as a consequence of which the BJP managed to stake a claim and form a government.

"In 2017, Congress did not take a constructive role and we were forced to fight separately. After the results, Congress got 17 MLAs, we had 1, and with Goa Forward Party we were ready with letters of support. Unfortunately, we were waiting and hoping Congress presents a letter of staking a claim but the whole day they did nothing from morning to evening Our letters were just lying and as a consequence BJP staked a claim and formed the government. What happened, and why it happened, the people of Goa should ask those questions," said Patel.

Congress not giving MVA allies respect: NCP

Further, Praful Patel alleged that despite talks initiated by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray himself, Congress had failed to build a formidable front with NCP and Shiv Sena. "Congress is not giving us the due respect we deserve. Shri Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Ji Thackeray also spoke to them in vain. We thought all 3 of us should fight together," he said.

Solidifying ties with NCP, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut confirmed that the two parties together would win a considerable number of seats and turn out to be the kingmaker in the elections. He said, "We tried to decide a pre-poll alliance but I believe Congress feels they can form a government on their own, so we give them our best wishes. Meanwhile, NCP and Shiv Sena will fight together. Whatever number of seats we fight, we will win and a government would not be formed without our support."

First list of candidates to be out tom

According to the NCP leader, the two parties together would not contest all 40 seats but would try to put up a formidable number and bring a like-minded government in Goa. "The first list will be released tomorrow. We know we will not be in a position to form the government, but we will definitely have the power to put up a formidable number. In Congress, out of 17, 15 have gone away, subsequently to TMC. This is a reflection that Congress should have accepted the larger picture and accepted the like-minded parties," he said.

Goa elections are slated to be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.