Goa Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Promises 30% Women Quota In Govt Jobs If Cong Voted To Power

Wooing women voters in Goa, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promised that 30% of the new government jobs will be reserved for females if her party forms the government in the state. Addressing 'Priyadarshini'- a women's convention at Costa Ground in Goa on Friday, she contended that the BJP dispensation had a very myopic idea of its responsibilities towards women. On this occasion, she stressed the need to make women independent and highlighted the Congress roadmap for women empowerment.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "BJP's ideology is anti-women. The ideology of BJP will never want a woman to be capable. When their leaders talk to you and see their schemes for women, what do you see? You got one gas cylinder free and some money and they think that their responsibility towards women is over. They do not understand that the biggest responsibility is to make people capable and independent."

She added, "Women are not getting job opportunities. This state has so much tourism and resources that you should get employment. Many schemes can be enacted whereby you can progress and the future of your children is assured. Congress has decided that 30% of new government jobs that will be created will be reserved for women. Congress has always cared about women. The country's first female PM was from Congress, the first female President was from Congress."

Political scenario in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

Deputy CM in the Parrikar Cabinet- Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet in the next months. On the other hand, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on 10 July 2019. Both AAP and TMC are also seeking to make inroads in the state in the wake of a weakened Congress state unit.