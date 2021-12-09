Goa Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Expected To Commence Congress' Campaign From 10 December

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to commence the party's campaign in Goa from 10 December, ahead of Assembly elections slated for next year, sources informed. The Congress leader will be addressing a public meeting and will interact with various groups. According to ANI, Gandhi's schedule in Goa will include a visit to Assolna where she will lay a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial, interaction and lunch with tribal women at Morpirla in Quepem taluka, and interaction with "Amchem Mollem" student activists at MCC Hall, Margao.

Moreover, the Congress leader will be addressing a women's convention "Priyadarshani" at the Costa ground, Aquem. An interaction with Mahila Congress office bearers and functionaries has also been planned. A convention of party workers of Mormugao has also been scheduled at Chicalim ground where prominent activists will be inducted into the party.

Shiv Sena & Congress to join hands for Goa polls?

The speculation surfaced after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut revealed that his party is mulling an alliance with Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Goa. This prospect came up for discussion during his hour-long discussion with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital on Wednesday. Speaking to the media after the meeting, he stated that they talked about the overall political situation in India especially Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra.

Congress suffers setback ahead of Goa Assembly Elections

Meanwhile, the grand old party suffered a jolt this week after one more MLA has tendered his resignation in the poll-bound state. Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Goa Ravi Naik resigned as the party MLA from the state Assembly on Tuesday. Naik submitted his resignation to Speaker of the Goa Assembly Rajesh Patnekar. Earlier in October, former Goa Chief Minister and party MLA Luizinho Faleiro quit the grand old party and joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

GFP-Congress alliance

On the other hand, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Congress have forged an alliance for the upcoming state Assembly polls. The decision was announced by GFP President Vijay Sardesai, who also asserted that the alliance will defeat the incumbent BJP government in Goa, led by Pramod Sawant.