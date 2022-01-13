Goa Polls: Shiv Sena Upset At Being Given Cold Shoulder By Congress; 'Can't Win Alone'

Aiming to repeat the Maharashtra coalition experiment, the Shiv Sena is upset at being given a cold shoulder by Congress in the Goa Assembly elections. Speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the political situation is such that the Congress cannot go beyond single-digit if it contests the assembly polls in the coastal state on its own, without the help of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena.

"The Congress has only three MLAs in Goa. The party's MLAs have deserted it en-masse. Key political parties, we (Shiv Sena and NCP) had offered to support the Congress in its difficult times. But I don't know what Congress is thinking. It cannot cross the single-digit mark if it contests alone," Raut told reporters here.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for Goa Legislative Assembly elections 2022. The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on 14 February, while the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

'Local Congress leaders have different view'

Raut, who had held a round of discussions with AICC in-charge of Goa Dinesh Gundurao, CLP leader Digambar Kamat and Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar, said he had placed a proposal that the Congress contest on 30 of the 40 assembly seats and leave the rest for its allies. He has proposed that the10 assembly seats, where Congress has not won elections in the past 50 years, could be allocated to Shiv Sena, NCP and Goa Forward Party. Raut said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was favourable to the idea of an alliance but the local Congress leadership had a different view.

Raut said the Shiv Sena was ready to support the candidature of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal should he decide to take the political plunge in the assembly polls."Utpal has to take the courageous decision to contest the elections. You need to be courageous to contest elections. If he takes that decision, the Shiv Sena will support him," Raut said.

Utpal had evinced interest in contesting the assembly polls from Panaji, a constituency represented by his father and four-term Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

(With PTI inputs)