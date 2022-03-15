Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar Tenders Resignation Post Defeat

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar tendered his resignation from the post, accepting moral responsibility for the party’s performance in the assembly election. In the 40-member Goa Assembly polls that were held last month, the Bharatiya Janta Party won 20 seats, while the Congress won 11 and its alliance partner Goa Forward one.

The BJP will be staking claim to form the next government in the coastal state as it received support from the independent MLA as well as MGP. Meanwhile, Goa Congress working President Alex Sequeira, Vice President Sankalp Amonkar and Elvis Gomes are front runners for the GPCC post. The name of Digamber Kamat who is Leader of Opposition in the state also figures in the list of front runners.

Goa Congress yet to decide Legislature Party Leader

The Congress in Goa is yet to take a decision on its legislature party leader, even after three days of the announcement of the state Assembly election results. According to media sources, the Goa Congress unit has not held a single meeting after it failed to reach the majority mark of 21 in the 40-member Assembly.

Earlier, a senior Congress leader had said the Congress-GFP alliance will name its leader immediately after the election results are out.

However, talking to PTI on Sunday, a Congress leader on condition of anonymity said, “We are yet to get any invitation for a meeting after the counting." Congress MLA-elect Michael Lobo said a decision on the legislature party leader would be taken "at the right time".

Goa Governor calls convening of new State Assembly on March 15

With the tenure of the incumbent Goa Assembly concluding on March 15 this year, State Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday called convening of the new state assembly. Notably, earlier on Saturday, Governor Pillai dissolved the previous assembly with immediate effect.

Earlier on Saturday, March 12, Pramod Sawant tendered his resignation as the chief minister of Goa. After accepting the resignation, Governor Pillai appointed Pramod Sawant as the caretaker CM until the next government is formed. Meanwhile, two Central observers of BJP were said to hold meetings with MLAs-elect on Monday evening, as per sources. Senior BJP leaders BL Santhosh and Piyush Goyal were supposed to reach Goa late evening, a senior party office-bearer said, adding that they will hold one-on-one meetings with all the 20 MLAs-elect of the party.

(With PTI inputs)