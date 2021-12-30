Goa: TMC Calls BJP 'shameless', Terms Sandeep Vazarkar's Arrest 'vendetta' Politics

Following the arrest of Goa Trinamool Congress leader Sandeep Vazarkar, the party has now come forward to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party. Launching an attack at the ruling party, TMC claimed that the arrest was part of vendetta politics. The party called the act ‘shameless’ and said that the party stands in support of the leader.

Launching an attack on the ruling BJP government, the TMC took to their official Twitter handle to call foul play in the arrest. “On a day the people of Goa gave massive support to @SandeepVazarkar ji for his huge bike rally, the SHAMELESS @BJP4Goa has resorted to vendetta politics. We firmly stand in solidarity with our leader in Goa and will fight this injustice tooth and nail,” the party tweeted.

Goa TMC leader Sandeep Vazarkar was arrested on Wednesday by the Mapusa Police in connection with an alleged land grab case. Vazarkar had recently quit BJP and jumped the boat to join TMC following the BJP’s induction of former Porvorim independent MLA Rohan Khaunte. The former independent had been demanding action in the Serula Communidade land grab case, which the TMC leader is allegedly involved in. The arrest of the leader happened only hours after he took part in a bike rally in Porvorim.

TMC leaders join protesting Anganwadi workers in Goa

Meanwhile, the TMC also hit out at Goa CM Pramod Sawant over the ongoing protest at his residence by Anganwadi workers. The Anganwadi workers’ union had earlier been protesting at Azad Maidan over the last few days demanding hike in salaries and pensions. However, the group later moved the protest to the CM’s house as officials refused to visit them at the protest site. Following this, TMC leaders visited the CM’s residence and joined the protest.

“People of Goa have lost their TRUST in BJP and @DrPramodPSawant led government. Mahua Moitra along with Kiran Kandolkar & Pratibha Borkar rushed to the CM’s residence where over 450 Aanganwadi workers are currently protesting,” the party wrote on Koo while sharing a video from the protest site.

Goa polls campaign

While AAP is aggressively campaigning in Goa, promising a Delhi-like model, TMC too has been eyeing too make inroads in the state. With popular inductees like Leander Paes, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, TMC has promised out Bengal-like schemes in Goa. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators.

