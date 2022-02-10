'Governance, Opportunities, Aspirations': PM Modi Coins Acronym For Goa, Attacks Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a public meeting in poll-bound Goa's Mapusa where he batted for his vision of a 'Swayampurna' or a 'self-sufficient' Goa. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi coined a new acronym for Goa -'Governance, Opportunities, and Aspirations' - and hoped for further cooperation between the double-engine government and the citizens for the next five years.

"Coming to Goa amidst all of you fills me with new energy. Goa is talking about 'Vikas and BJP' in such a loud voice that its voice is reaching far and wide. Whenever I come to Goa, I miss my friend Manohar Parrikar ji. You Goans must have felt his absence even more. I also want to remember senior BJP leader late Francis D'Souza ji. Goa has its own special culture and identity, and takes everyone along," said PM Modi.

"Those who do not care about this culture of Goa, they kept Goa as a loot system of their corruption. But BJP gave the mantra of Swayampurna Goa. BJP talked of inclusive development in Goa, talked of equal development for all. Because development cannot be divided into pieces on the basis of caste, religion, creed, religion, language, and region. If North Goa develops, South Goa will also progress," the Prime Minister added.

From this land of Goa, phrases like 'Congress-Mukt Bharat' unexpectedly came out of my mouth. Today these phrases have become the resolution of many citizens of the country. For us, GOA mean Governance, Opportunities, & Aspirations: PM Modi in Mapusa, Goa

PM Modi hits out at Congress

Hitting out at the Congress, PM Modi talked about how the grand-old party failed to liberate Goa for nearly 15 years after Independence. "People of Goa kept fighting but Congress government didn't help. From the ramparts of Red Fort, India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, had said that he won't send forces for the liberation of Goa," PM Modi said.

Talking about recent times, PM Modi discussed how Bardej Taluka was ignored by the Congress during their tenure. He also revealed how development under the BJP had helped multiply tourism by a great margin. "In 2011, when the Congress government was in Goa, there were about 25 lakh tourists a year. But by the time of 2019, this number has reached more than 80 lakh," said PM Modi.

"Today there are young and honest leaders like Pramod Sawant on one hand and on the other, there are faces whose old track record of corruption is known to every child of Goa. So the choice of Goa is very clear – Goa is with the BJP," he remarked.

Goa is all set to vote to elect its next government on February 14, which has been declared as a public holiday in the state. The counting of votes is expected to take place on March 10.