In Goa, TMC Launches 'Griha Laxmi Scheme'; Promises Rs 5000/month Assistance To Households

Ahead of Assembly polls in Goa, Trinamool Congress on Saturday announced the ‘Griha Laxmi Scheme’ in the State, assuring people to provide Rs 5000/ month assistance to every household if voted to power.

The scheme was launched by the TMC MP and party chief for Goa Mahua Moitra. The welfare scheme assures the people of the state income assistance of Rs. 5,000 per month. The scheme will be covering every household in the state including 3.5 Lakh families in Goa. As per the TMC, the budget scheme will cost the state government approximately Rs 1500-2000 crore, which is around 6-8% of the state budget.

TMC launches Griha Laxmi Scheme ahead of polls

During the launch, TMC apprised that the party will start distributing the cards for the scheme soon, which has a unique identification number, and these cards will become active after TMC rises to power in the state.

I am delighted to announce the #GrihaLaxmiCard, our solemn promise to financially empower the women of every Goan household.



Under this, an assured monthly income support of ₹5,000/month (₹60,000 yearly) will be provided to every family in Goa. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 11, 2021

Mahua Moitra while launching the scheme claimed that the BJP government's existing scheme in Goa only distributes Rs 1,500 per month to women and only serves 1.5 lakh homes due to the income ceiling, however, the TMC’s Griha Lakshmi Scheme will cover all families and doesn’t have any income limitation.



The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had earlier declared that the party will fight from all the 40 seats in its maiden election in the state and has been campaigning to establish its ground there.

"The women from 3.5 lakh households in the state would be covered under the Griha Laxmi scheme as it will also do away with the maximum income ceiling, which is mandated in the current Griha Aadhar scheme of the BJP government in the state," Moitra, who is TMC's Goa in-charge, said. "The actual implementation of Griha Aadhar scheme requires Rs 270 crore annually, but the Goa government has earmarked only Rs 140 crore annually because of which many people are not able to get the benefit," the TMC leader Moitra said. "Latest studies have revealed that COVID-19 has shrunk the state's economy, which needs to be revived," Mahua Moitra added.

Oppositions' attempt to woo Women ahead of Goa polls

The announcement comes after the opposition parties in the state are trying to woo the women voters by offering enhanced financial aid. Prior to TMC, Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal had also promised the people of Goa to increase the monthly income assistance from present Rs 1500 under Griha Aadhar Scheme to 2500, and also declared that their government will provide Rs 1000 additional assistance to women above 18 years if voted to power. Earlier, the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promised 30 per cent quota in jobs for women in Goa if her party came to power in the state.

