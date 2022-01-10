KC Venugopal Denies Rahul Gandhi Discussed Congress Alliance With TMC For Goa Elections

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday dismissed rumours that the Congress was looking to stitch an alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the Goa Assembly Elections. Taking to Twitter, Venugopal stated that speculations over whether a possible alliance with TMC was discussed in a meeting with ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi was 'completely baseless and untrue. He also added that the Congress was confident of winning back Goa and putting it on the progress in the elections scheduled to be held next month.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi who returned from Italy on January 9 met senior party leaders on Monday to discuss the upcoming Goa Elections. Sources informed that, after flying back to Delhi, the Gandhi scion convened a meeting with party leader KC Venugopal and P Chidambaram on Monday evening. Rahul Gandhi had jetted off to Italy on December 29 to ring in New Year 2022.

Congress exodus ahead of Goa Elections 2022

The meeting also comes at a time when the Goa Congress is facing a massive exodus at the hands of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). In an attempt to expand its base across the country, TMC has increased its political footprint in Goa, aiming to emerge as an alternative force to the Congress. During this process, the party has riled up the grand-old party by inducting many of Congress netas like Sushmita Dev, Abhijit Mukherjee, Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for Goa Legislative Assembly elections 2022. The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on 14 February, while the counting of votes will take place on 10 March. The date of notification has been set for 21 February while the last date to file nominations is 28 February. Additionally, other important dates include: