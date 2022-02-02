Kejriwal Claims Conspiracy In Goa; 'Not Voting For AAP Is Indirectly Polling For BJP'

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, February 2, stated that the people of Goa have only two options to vote, one is honest AAP and the other is BJP who is fielding their candidates on Congress' ticket. According to the AAP chief, BJP is sending their candidates to Congress to gain catholic votes and then call them back to the party to form government in Goa.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "BJP has fielded their candidates on Congress' ticket, like in Salcete area so that they can join BJP later. People need to be aware that if they're not voting for AAP, they're indirectly voting for BJP."

HUGE CONSPIRACY BY BJP!



"BJP has fielded their candidates on Congress' ticket, like in Salcete area so that they can join BJP later.



People need to be aware that if they're not voting for AAP, they're indirectly voting for BJP"



-AAP Convenor @ArvindKejriwal #GoaElections pic.twitter.com/nJKhs6G0lu — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 2, 2022

In a related update, all candidates of AAP Goa signed a legal affidavit and took a pledge to remain loyal to the voters of the state. In the presence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, members pledged, "This is a Legal Guarantee, that we won't defect like Congress-BJP MLAs!"

Goa Elections 2022: Parties and alliances

The BJP, which is in power, is aiming to have a comeback as the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress are geared up to mark a debut in the Goa 2022 electoral politics. It is to be mentioned that both AAP and TMC do not have a single legislator in the outgoing state legislative Assembly.

As per the reports, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has announced to contest the Goa polls in an alliance with the TMC. While the Congress and the Goa Forward Party had established a pre-poll alliance. Also, the Shiv Sena and Vijay Sardesai’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have sealed ties.

Goa Elections

Goa is scheduled to go for election on February 14 in a single phase to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. The Goa Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10, the Election Commission of India informed.

Goa went for elections on February 4, 2017, and the result was declared on March 18, 2017. After the result announcement, though Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, the party failed to stitch an alliance with any of the smaller parties to form the government. And so, BJP with 13 seats in hand with the support of GFP and MGP and independents formed its government.

Image: PTI