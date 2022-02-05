Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday described Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal as "Chhota Modi" and said he has come to Goa to give "covering fire" to the ruling BJP, which is "losing" ground in the poll-bound state. Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Surjewala also termed the Delhi CM, whose party is contesting the Goa elections, as an imposter.

"Arvind Kejriwal is nothing but Chhota Modi. His mannerism, culture and dictatorship," said Surjewala, implying that the Delhi CM is a political clone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader further claimed the AAP chief represents the BJP's ideology. "Kejriwal is an imposter. He represents what the RSS or BJP represents. Kejriwal is in Goa and Uttarakhand to give covering fire to the BJP which is losing ground," he added.

The Congress leader said Kejriwal used to speak about being an "Aam Aadmi", so he should now explain the source of money being used by his party for contesting polls.

"Sheila Dikshit (former Delhi CM of Congress) used to spend Rs 100 crore on advertisements, Kejriwal spends Rs 1,100 crore on advertisements. He is the same man who swore by honesty and transparency, he added. Where is the government of 'aam aadmi' (common man)?" Surjewala asked.

"They will seem to be opposing the BJP. Let Goans not be mistaken, at the end of the day, Kejriwal runs his government with the BJP's assistance," he said.

"So many scams have happened in Delhi (ruled by AAP), there is no way he would have been able to run the government... he would be behind bars even if 10 percent of those scams were investigated and taken to a logical conclusion in a court of law," Surjewala alleged.

'Don't care to be called Chhota Modi'

Hitting back at the charges, Kejriwal, said if the Congress had worked for the people, there would be no need for a person like him to enter politics.

“I don’t care if you cuss at me, I’ve become like a ghost who haunts their sleep now. When people ask Congress about their work in Goa, they just call me Chhota Modi," Kejriwal said.

"Instead of speaking ill about me, Congress should have worked for the people. Had they served the public, there was no need of Kejriwal in politics," he added. The AAP leader said that people vote for his party because of its "good work".

(With inputs from agency)