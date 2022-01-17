The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are engaged in a war of words ahead of the Goa Assembly elections. On Monday, Congress' senior election observer for the Goa polls, P Chidambaram avered that the contest in the coastal state is between the grand old party and the incumbent BJP. Moreover, he alleged that the debutant parties in Goa namely the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress will divide the non-BJP vote. He claimed that Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal himself has "confirmed it".

Moreover, he has stated that those who seek a change in the regime will vote for the Congress while those who want governance to continue will vote for the saffron party. He concluded his remarks by urging the Goans to vote the Congress to power in the state. Soon after his tweet, Arvind Kejriwal slammed Chidambaram and has instead stated that the Congress will favour the BJP.

"My assessment is that the Aam Aadmi Party (and the Trinamool Congress) will only fragment the non-BJP vote in Goa, confirmed by Mr. Arvind Kejriwal.Those who want to change the regime (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for Congress. Those who want governance to continue, they will vote for the BJP," tweeted P Chidambaram "The election is clear and clear in front of the voter in Goa. Do you want to change the system or not? I appeal to the voters of Goa to vote for change of power and vote for Congress," he added

मेरा आकलन है कि आम आदमी पार्टी (और तृणमूल कांग्रेस) गोवा में गैर-भाजपा वोट को केवल खंडित करेगा, श्री अरविंद केजरीवाल द्वारा पुष्टि की गई है।



गोवा में मुकाबला कांग्रेस और भाजपा के बीच है। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 17, 2022

"Congress is hope for BJP, not Goans": Arvind Kejriwal

Sharing Chidambaram's tweet, Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the senior Congress leader and asked him not to cry foul. He added that Goans themselves will vote where they see hope. He also alleged that the grand old party itself will ensure that their votes are delivered to the BJP. In addition, the Delhi Chief Minister also took a dig at the Congress and said 15 of their 17 MLAs jumped ship to the BJP.

सर, रोना बंद कीजिए- “हाय रे, मर गए रे, हमारे वोट काट दिए रे”



Goans will vote where they see hope



Cong is hope for BJP, not Goans.15 of ur 17 MLAs switched to BJP



Cong guarantee- every vote to Cong will be safely delivered to BJP. To vote BJP, route thro Cong for safe delivery https://t.co/tJ0cswgi74 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 17, 2022

Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Goa elections are set to be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference earlier this month. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, it faces opposition from the Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Congress and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP managed to win 13 seats. However, the saffron party staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 GFP MLAs, 3 MGP MLAs and two independents and an NCP legislator under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, then Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him as the chief minister.