Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Chief Vows To Defeat BJP With TMC's Help In Upcoming Goa Polls

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) President Deepak Dhavalikar on Tuesday alleged the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of not respecting his party. He further added that his MGP's only aim is to defeat the ruling BJP with the help of TMC in the upcoming Goa Assembly Elections. 'TMC is new in Goa but I don't see it as a problem,' added Dhavalikar.

MGP President on seat-sharing formula with TMC:

"We are having talks with TMC in that matter. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit Goa next week. We will finalise the seat-sharing formula thereafter," Deepak Dhavalikar further added.

Comparing the two parties, the MGP President also said that when BJP came to power back in 1994 it was also a new party so this won't be a problem for TMC.

MGP-TMC alliance for Goa polls

The MGP on Monday, December 6, announced that it would contest in the polls in alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar informed that the decision on a chief ministerial candidate of the alliance is yet to be worked out. Speaking at a press conference, MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said their party's central committee has decided to hold an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for the state polls due early next year.

Meanwhile, TMC, in a tweet asserted, "Rajya Sabha MP Shri @luizinhofaleiro and Goa TMC In-Charge Smt @MahuaMoitra met MGP leader Shri Deepak Dhavalikar today! An official board resolution detailing the blueprint of the TMC-MGP alliance for #Goa2022 has been signed between the two parties".

MGP's role in Goa

In the 2017 polls, the MGP had won only three seats to the 40-member Goa Assembly. At present, the party is left with only one MLA as two of its legislators joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While Dhavalikar has stated that the parties have agreed to contest election as an ally to offer good governance for the welfare of the people. Expressing confidence in their victory in the forthcoming elections, the MGP President had earlier claimed that people are in need of a change as they are not satisfied with the BJP's rule. He also said the state believed that MGP didn't have any other option than the BJP.

On the same day when TMC-MGP made a partnership, BJP said it will win the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa on its own even if all opposition parties contest together.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Facebook/@DeepakDhavalikar/ANI