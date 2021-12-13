Mamata Banerjee Calls TMC 'Temple-Mosque-Church', Vows To Fight The BJP In Goa

In a big push ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed party workers in Panjim on Monday dubbing TMC - the acronym for her party, Trinamool Congress - as 'Temple-Mosque-Church'. Countering the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "religion-based politics", the TMC supremo asserted that her party worked for the development of people across communities, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian.

"TMC is 'Temple-Mosque-Church'. We fight the BJP. Is there a chance of winning? Do you have the confidence that we can win? If you are confident, then don't take a step back. March ahead," she said.

'Bengal number 1 state in India': Mamata Banerjee

Highlighting the projects undertaken in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said that if elected in Goa, TMC would usher in a wave of development through its various schemes targetting poverty, unemployment, and farmer upliftment. Raising the 'Khel Jatlo' slogan, the TMC supremo exuded confidence over winning elections in the coastal state.

"The kind of planning I have done in Bengal, it has become the number 1 state in India. If TMC comes to Goa, we will do the same planning here. I have reduced unemployment by 40% in Bengal. Poverty has been reduced and in villages. People have jobs today. We give free ration and free health facilities to everyone. No state does that," the TMC supremo claimed.

"Citizens don't have to be pay for beds or medicine. Centre came with a 100 crore project 'Beti Bachao', 70% money was used in adversitiment. But we have launched a prgramme where a girl child pays no money to study. Even for our farmers, we give financial aid worth lakhs. We buy their crops so that they don't face any losses. We take all religions in our development, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian. I keep talking about Bengal, because I have done this there, and it can easily be done in Goa. Goa is a cute, beautiful and very intelligent state," Banerjee added.

TMC's Goa push

In an attempt to expand its base across the country, TMC has increased its political footprint in Tripura and Goa, aiming to emerge as an alternative force to the Congress. During this process, the party has riled up the grand-old party by inducting many of its leaders like Sushmita Dev, Abhijit Mukherjee, Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar, and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro.

The TMC has also inducted star campaigners like 48-year-old Olympic medalist Leander Paes. Banerjee is currently in Goa between December 13-14 to hold another round of meetings with TMC workers and address rallies in Benaulim, Panjim, and Assanora. The state is expected to go to the polls in February 2022.

(With agency inputs)