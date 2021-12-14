Mamata Banerjee Compares BJP To Kauravas; Says 'TMC Wants It To End In Goa'

Ahead of Goa Assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday compared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to Kauravas, stating that they have to be finished in Goa.

While addressing an election rally in Goa, the TMC supremo said, "Shri Krishna told Kauravas that you have to end. Similarly, we also want BJP to end in Goa, and if BJP has to end, then everyone has to unite against them."

In an attempt to push her secular approach, she further said, "Minorities are human beings just like the others; you cannot isolate them. At times, I get invited by people during Namaz, and I visit them. I like going there. Now Christmas is coming. I attend every Christmas night fair in Kolkata. Bishops invite us, and along with Derek O'Brien and Abhishek (Banerjee), I always visit their events. I also visit Gurudwaras and always have their halwas. In fact, I told Sujit ji that when I come here next, I will visit the temples as well and have the prasad."

"Understand this; it is BJP's narrative to not talk about the real issues. What have they done for the people? With things like increasing fuel prices and demonetisation, they only added to people's sufferings," she added while targetting BJP.

TMC eyes success in Goa

The coastal state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab go to the polls in February 2022. After registering its third victory in West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has increased its political footprint in Tripura and Goa, aiming to emerge as an alternative force to Congress. The party has joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) of Goa and has decided to field its candidates on all 40 seats in the Goa assembly.

The party has stepped up its election campaign with many posters featuring the TMC supremo's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) being displayed across the state. On September 29, ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party along with ex-MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar, Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi after which hundreds of other Congress leaders followed suit. Incensed by the growing political capital of TMC, the Opposition Congress recently accused the party of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the secular votes.

Image: @MamataOfficial (Twitter)