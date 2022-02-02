Mamata Banerjee Re-elected As Party Chief; TMC To Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections From UP

In a major announcement from West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her party Trinamool Congress will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. CM Banerjee, who was today re-elected as the TMC chairperson, further urged all regional parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 polls.

Mamata announces TMC to fight 2024 elections from UP

Speaking at the TMC organisational meeting at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I want all the regional parties to unite, fight, and defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections as we will contest the polls from Uttar Pradesh." Along extending her support to Samajwadi Party, she said, "I am not going to contest Assembly polls this year but will support Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on February 8, 2022."

Further hitting out at the BJP, she said that "We're ready to sideline BJP and we are not afraid." She also referred to the Union Budget 2022 which was recently presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament and said that it has proposed nothing for the common people, farmers, and labourers.

The TMC supremo also highlighted the strategies of her own party. She said, "We wish to get a chance in Goa so that we can work better and will contest elections in other states. We have made our party's unit in Goa and in just a span of four months have strengthened the party's foothold in Tripura as well."

Meanwhile, CM Banerjee also informed that the TMC's first working committee will take place in Delhi and people will thereafter people will get to know more about the work done by Trinamool Congress.

Mamata Banerjee re-elected as TMC chairperson

Notably, the ruling Trinamool Congress which had held its organisational elections after a gap of 5 years re-elected Mamata Banerjee as a party chairperson without any opposition. As stated by TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, a total of 48 proposers and seconders had submitted nominations in favour of Banerjee and there was no nomination for the post of chairperson due to which she was elected unopposed.