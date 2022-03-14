Mamata-led TMC Forms Committee To Review Poor Performance In Goa Assembly Elections

After the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress failed to make a mark in the Goa Assembly elections, TMC on Sunday constituted a committee to review the party's dismal performance in the polls. In a statement, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee mentioned that the party will convene a series of internal review meetings to introspect its role in Goa. While Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar will head the review committee that will comprise Sushmita Dev and Sourav Chakraborty.

"We are convening a series of internal review meetings and the first conclave will be held on March 26 where candidates, their core team members and individual members of the party will be invited," the Diamond Harbour MP, who had visited Goa several times in past four months to build the party's organisation, said.

Banerjee mentioned that the party's aim to contest in the Goa assembly elections was to fill the void created due to the lack of an efficient, robust opposition. He added that the party is committed to playing the role of strong opposition over the next five years.

After losing in the Goa Assembly elections 2022, Mamata Banerjee on Friday had said, "TMC got six per cent votes in Goa within three months of the party's launch there. It is enough." She further mentioned that all the political polities who want to fight against the BJP must join hands. TMC chief then said, "Congress is losing their credibility, can't depend on Congress".

TMC accepted the defeat and said, "No matter how long it takes, we will be here and we will continue to serve the people of Goa".

It is to be noted that several senior Congress leaders including former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, had joined the TMC ahead of the elections. Mamata's party could succeed to secure only a little over five per cent of the votes and failed to win a seat.

Goa Election Results 2022

The BJP appears set for a victory in Goa, with the party winning 20 seats of the 40 assembly seats. Meanwhile, Independent candidates Antonio Vas, Chandrakant Shetye, and Alex Reginald have assured their support to the BJP.

The Goa Assembly elections took place in a single phase on February 14. The voting for the 40-member Assembly witnessed a voter turnout of 79% compared to 81.21% in 2017.

