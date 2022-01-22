After Utpal Parrikar decided to contest as an Independent from the Panaji seat in the Goa elections, BJP contended that his father Manohar Parrikar would have never permitted this. Speaking to the media on Friday, BJP's Panaji candidate Atanasio Monserrate asserted that his party had tried its level best to convince him against taking this route. He also mocked the support extended by opposition parties such as AAP and Shiv Sena to Utpal Parrikar citing that they have no vote bank in the state.

BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate remarked, "The party tried its level best to convince him. I am sure his father would never have allowed this to happen if he was alive. Because his father has worked hard for donkey's years for this party (BJP) and he would never see that this party goes down."

Taking on the opposition parties, he said, "Shiv Sena has already announced a candidate today. Shiv Sena and the other parties are basically trying to meddle in other people's parties. First of all, what is their presence? These people have got no base and no support whatsoever. Utpal Parrikar is like a son to me. It is a sad thing that he did not listen to the BJP high command who was giving me an option of another seat".

Row over Utpal Parrikar's candidature

After the untimely death of his father in 2019, Utpal Parrikar had made public his desire to contest the subsequent by-election in Panaji. However, BJP gave the ticket to Sidharth Kuncalienker and ended up losing to Congress for the first time since 1994. Ironically, the winning Congress candidate Atanasio Monseratte switched allegiance to BJP along with 9 other party colleagues just a few months later. Utpal Parrikar's announcement came even as BJP's Goa polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis told the media that the party was in talks with the ex-Defence Minister's son to contest from another seat.