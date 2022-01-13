Manohar Parrikar's Son Seeks Ticket In Goa Polls; BJP Affirms 'capability A Pre-requisite'

A day after late BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party clarified its stance on his demand to contest the Goa elections from Panaji. In a snub to Utpal Parrikar, BJP's Goa polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis affirmed that his party doesn't give a ticket just because someone is a leader's son. Moreover, he told the media on Wednesday that the BJP Parliamentary Board will select the poll candidates based on their capability.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "I don't know what transpired in the meeting between him and Amit Shah. I think the meeting took place yesterday. I will express my opinion only after getting information about the same."

"Manohar (Parrikar) Bhai worked very hard to establish BJP in Goa. But a person doesn't get a ticket in BJP just because is the son of Parrikar Saheb or any other leader. They are considered based on their capability. The decision in this regard can't be taken by me but the Parliamentary Board," the BJP's Goa elections in-charge added.

After the untimely death of his father in 2019, Utpal Parrikar had made public his desire to contest the subsequent by-election in Panaji. However, BJP gave the ticket to Sidharth Kuncalienker and ended up losing to Congress for the first time since 1994. Ironically, the winning Congress candidate Atanasio Monserrate switched allegiance to BJP along with 9 other party colleagues just a few months later. Even as the former Goa CM's son has threatened to contest as an Independent if BJP denies him a ticket, Shah reportedly tried to dissuade him from doing the same.

Goa election

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.

Even as BJP is seeking re-election, Congress, AAP and TMC have emerged as key contenders. In the last 4 weeks, BJP has faced a big setback with 4 of its sitting MLAs- Michael Lobo, Alina Saldanha, Carlos Almeida and Pravin Zantye quitting the party. However, the saffron party has claimed that most of these legislators jumped ship due to their "greed" and "personal interests".