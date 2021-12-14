The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday has reacted after its only MLA in the Goa Assembly Churchill Alemao jumped ship to join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), merging the NCP's party unit with TMC and refusing to resign as MLA for 'defection'. Speaking to reporters, senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik alleged that Churchill Alamao's "behaviour has been suspicious".

Malik further alleged that Churchill also threw his weight behind the ruling BJP. In addition, he also claimed that Churchill decided to join hands with the TMC since he was not sure if the Sharad Pawar-led party will give him a ticket to contest the upcoming Goa assembly elections - this to the party's only MLA in the state.

"Churchill Alemao joined the TMC. His behavior has been suspicious and he has been supporting the BJP. He was not sure that NCP will give ticket to him that's why he joined TMC. He is just saying that he has merged party with TMC. Party is there," said Nawab Malik

Churchill Alemao merges NCP's Legislative Unit with TMC

In a big boost for the Trinamool Congress ahead of the Goa assembly elections, NCP's lone Goa MLA Churchill Alemao decided to switch his allegiance during West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the state. In his letter to the Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, Churchill asserted that he constitutes the entire strength of the NCP legislative party in Goa Legislative Assembly. He urged the Speaker to allot him a seat as a legislator of the Trinamool Congress.

"In as much as I constitute the entire strength and thus not less than two-thirds of the members of the NCP legislative party in Goa Legislative Assembly, the merger of NCP and AITC for the purposes of paragraph 4(2) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India. Hence, it is kindly requested that the Hon'ble Speaker may take note of the merger and allot a seat in the Goa Legislative Assembly to the undersigned, Churchill Alemao, as a legislator of the AITC. This is for your kind information and further necessary action," said Churchill Alemao

Goa | Benaulim MLA & Nationalist Congress Party leader Churchill Alemao submits letter to Assembly Speaker stating that the legislative group of NCP in Goa stands dissolved & merged with Trinamool Congress, requests the Speaker to allot him a seat in the Assembly as AITC MLA pic.twitter.com/QtmjxYz6uh — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

40 grassroots leaders join TMC in a single day

In another boost for the Trinamool Congress in Goa, More 40 prominent grassroots leaders of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined the party in a single day in presence of Mamata Banerjee and General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Dona Paula on Monday. This comes as the TMC has set it eyes on the assembly polls in the coastal state. It has been projecting itself as an alternative opposition force over the Congress party. For the upcoming polls, it has joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) of Goa and has decided to field its candidates on all 40 seats in the Goa assembly.