No Alliance With TMC For Goa Polls, Determined To Bring 'fresh Alternative': AAP

Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly polls, AAP spokesperson and Delhi MLA Atishi dismissed the speculations of AAP forming an alliance with the TMC for contesting maiden elections in Goa and said that there is no reality in the reports, as the Aam Aadmi Party is determined to provide an alternative to the people of the state.

Speculations were rife that the Mamata Banerjee led TMC and Arvind Kejriwal led AAP could contest the elections in an alliance against CM Pramod Sawant led incumbent BJP government.

Reports on alliance of TMC & AAP are false: Atishi

"AAP won't form an alliance with the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming elections and the party is determined to provide a fresh alternative in the state," reads the party statement.

Speaking to the media about the same, Atishi said, "There are daily reports about someone switching parties in the state. Sometimes a leader leaves the party and goes to another party. Sometimes a party makes an alliance with another party. Sometimes a party stands in opposition and campaigns against the particular party and forms the government with the same party.”

“AAP determined to change politics of Goa”

"The leaders of Goa have been thinking about self-development till date. They only think about how to enrich themselves through corruption. The politicians never thought about developing the state. That's why AAP is determined to change the politics of Goa and AAP is the only party which will provide honest governance in the state", she added.

"Atishi was responding to a tweet by a West Bengal-based journalist, who quoted a media report saying that AAP is looking to forge an alliance with the TMC in Goa. The Mamata Banerjee-led party is yet to decide on the proposal, but the two sides have held a round of discussion on the issue," said the statement released by AAP.

2022 Goa Polls: TMC to fight on all 40 seats

The Goa Assembly elections are expected to take place early next year. The TMC, which recently announced that it would run for all 40 seats in the Goa Assembly, has joined forces with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, the state's oldest regional party. The Congress was the single largest party in the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, capturing 17 seats, however, it was unable to form a government. Later, to form a government in the state, the BJP formed a coalition with some regional parties and independents.

(With Inputs from agencies)

Image: Twitter