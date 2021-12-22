'Parties Need To Inform Voters About Candidates With Criminal Background': CEC Chandra

Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections in 2022, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is beefing up preparations to ensure the polling remains free and fair. A team of top officials from the Election Commission, along with Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, are visiting Goa to review preparations in the state that will vote to elect a fresh set of legislators in February.

While addressing the press during his visit on Wednesday, CEC Sushil Chandra said that the political parties fielding candidates with a criminal background will have to explain the reasons behind it to voters.

Parties will have to inform voters about candidates with criminal backgrounds: CEC

Chandra said that the Election Commission has told parties to inform voters about the credentials of their candidates through TV, newspaper or other media formats and explain the reason for choosing a candidate with a criminal history.

"Voters should be informed about the credentials of the candidate. Parties must inform through newspaper, TVs and publish on the website that their candidate has a criminal record, give reasons to choose that candidate instead of a clean candidate," said Chandra while addressing reporters.

Speaking further about the security and other measures being taken by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections, Chandra said, "All the entry points, state and coast boundaries will be kept under watch."

He further informed that the ECI had also directed banks to keep a track of suspicious cash transactions in order to ensure fair elections. "Banks have been instructed to give information about any suspicious cash transaction that takes place," CEC Chandra said.

A high-level delegation from the Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, reached Goa on December 20 to assess poll readiness ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections. Early next year, Goa will hold elections for 40 Assembly seats.

Apart from Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are scheduled to hold Assembly elections in 2022. While political parties are trying their best to woo voters through their campaigning drives, the Election Commission is preparing to ensure that free and fair elections are conducted while maintaining all COVID-19 norms.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)