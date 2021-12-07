Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Goa desk in-charge, CT Ravi said that the party is going strong in Goa and development will only come with the BJP government in the upcoming elections. He also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Goa on Sunday, December 19.

With Goa all set to go into Assembly elections scheduled for 2022, BJP has already started planning its strategies and also held the first meeting of the party's election management committee and election manifesto committee.

Speaking on the same, Ravi said, "Our party is always with the people of Goa and I have faith that the party will win in the upcoming elections as there are no ideology and development opposing PM Modi." He also asserted that the party is heading strong and will bring development. Taking a jibe on the recent visits by opposition parties to the poll-bound state, the BJP national general secretary also remarked that Goa is just an "election picnic" for other parties as they come to "roam and have good food".

While several BJP leaders including Goa BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis along with CT Ravi have arrived in Goa for planning the party's election strategy, they are likely to hold multiple meetings.

Goa Liberation Day programme

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Goa on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day on December 19, he will also participate in a grand event that will be organized to celebrate the completion of 60 years of the state's freedom from Portuguese rule. Ahead of the Goa polls, the BJP is gearing up to implement the party's strategies. Earlier in 2020, the BJP government also held a series of programs including seminars, exhibitions, cultural events, among others to showcase the government's work, its identity, and its struggle for independence.

Opposition parties visit Goa ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections scheduled for next year, opposition parties are now expanding their reach to the people of Goa for campaigning. In the recent, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Goa on December 13, while earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid a visit to the poll-bound state.

Apart from them, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid a visit to Goa. Kejriwal's visit to Goa was also his third visit to the state in November.

While the Goa assembly currently has a strength of 40 members, BJP enjoys the support of 17 legislators from several parties and is currently aiming to come back to power in the next elections.



With agency inputs

