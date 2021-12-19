PM Modi Pays Tribute To 'Operation Vijay' Martyrs; Remembers Manohar Parrikar In Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Goa Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, stating that through the character of the former CM, the country saw the qualities in people of Goa. He inaugurated multiple development projects at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium on the Goa Liberation Day celebrations.

PM Modi remembers late Manohar Parrikar

Addressing the crowd at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, PM Modi stated, "The country through the character of Manohar Parrikar Ji saw how honest, talented, and hardworking the people of Goa are. Through his life, we saw that how one can remain devoted to his state, his people till his last breath."

'India is an idea, a family that stands for protecting interests of humanity': PM Modi

Talking about how Goa was under Portugal rule at a time when other major parts of the country were ruled by the Mughals, PM Modi further said, "Countless political storms and turbulence has been witnessed by Goans. But even after centuries of distance between time and the upheaval of power, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor has India forgotten its Goa. This is a relationship that has only grown stronger with time. The people of Goa also did not allow the movements for liberation and Swaraj to stop. They kept the flame of freedom burning for the longest time in the history of India. This is because India is not just political power. India is an idea, a family that stands for protecting interests of humanity."

PM Modi Pays Tribute To The Martyrs Of 'Operation Vijay'

Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to the martyrs of 'Operation Vijay' and said, "I also had the privilege of paying homage to the martyrs at the Shaheed Memorial at Azad Maidan. After paying homage to the martyrs, I also witnessed the cell parade and fly past in Miramar. I got an opportunity to honour the veterans of Operation Vijay."

Goa Liberation Day

In the 19th century, there effects of India's independence movement were felt in Goa too. In the late 1940s, Goans took part in the Satyagraha movement. However, the Portuguese refused to relinquish control of Goa when India gained independence in 1947. While the government took no military action at the time, it did hold a series of diplomatic talks with the Portuguese to begin the liberation of the state. Finally, as the talks failed to produce any results, the Indian government opted to use its military option to liberate Goa.

(With ANI Inputs)