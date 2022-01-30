Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday spoke exclusively to Republic TV and exuded confidence of winning from his bastion Sanquelim and detailing the work he had done for the state after BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar's demise.

"I am filing my nomination to win from Sanquelim the third time. I am definitely 100% confident because I live with the people and I am in touch with them. Despite being the CM, I don't live in the capital, but at my house. I meet people all morning, which is why people in my constituency are excited to see me running for the CM once again. I will win by a big margin," Sawant told Republic.

Discussing the constant comparisons with late Manohar Parrikar, Pramod Sawant asserted that everyone's style of work was different and he had taken on several challenges in the last 3 years. "After becoming the CM, I have been compared with Manohar Parrikar. His style of work was different, mine is different but in 3 years, I have run the administration very well," he said.

"Despite COVID and other financial challenges, in these 3 years, we have managed the state well. We have brought the state's SDG rank from 7 to 3. With the Centre's double-engine government, roads, bridges, tourism, and other health infrastructure could also be completed in the state," the Goa CM added.

Goa Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced that Goa will go to polls in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, others in the fray include Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the second-largest party in the coastal state. The latest pre-poll survey conducted between January 23 to January 25 by PMarq has projected 15-19 seats for the BJP while the Congress is expected to end up winning 10-14 seats.