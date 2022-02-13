Pramod Sawant Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi, Says 'He Knows Nothing About Mining Case'

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his pre-poll promise of restoring sustainable mining in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the Wayanad MP knows nothing about the mining case and thus needs to know more before making any such promises. This came after Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Goa promised to restore sustainable mining in the coastal state if Congress is voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

In regard to this, the Goa Chief Minister spoke to ANI and said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doesn't know anything about the mining case. He should first study the subject."

This is not the first time when the Goa CM had lashed out at the Congress leader. Earlier last week, CM Pramod Sawant slammed Rahul Gandhi's claim of Goa not seeing any development and said that there is no substance in the claims made by him who comes to Goa like a tourist and makes allegations. In a reaction to Rahul Gandhi's claims that the BJP government in Goa has failed to manage COVID followed by a failure in providing development to the state, CM Sawant said, "Rahul Gandhi comes to Goa like a tourist once a year and thus there is no need to go by his allegations as the people live here and they have witnessed the kind of development brought over here."

Rahul Gandhi promises resumption of mining in Goa

Rahul Gandhi while speaking at a public meeting in Goa's Curchorem constituency in South Goa district on Friday promised that the iron ore mining in Goa will be resumed as soon as the party is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. While campaigning ahead of the February 14 polls, he also questioned the BJP government's measures towards resuming mining in the state and further said that all the projects that are detrimental to the state's interest will be scrapped under the Congress government.

"We will restart mining for creating employment opportunities and for giving justice to all who are dependent on mining for livelihood", he added. Notably, the mining industry in Goa came to a standstill in 2018 after the Supreme Court of India set aside mining leases for various illegalities. Before that, the state used to earn a revenue of around Rs 1,000 crore per year from the industry.

