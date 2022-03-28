Pramod Sawant Takes Oath As Goa CM For 2nd Consecutive Term In The Presence Of PM Modi

Pramod Sawant, earlier on Monday, took oath as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second consecutive term. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader took the oath administered by Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Stadium, Taleigao at 11 a.m. The three-time MLA was sworn into the CM post for his second term in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from PM Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also attended the swearing-in ceremony. Pramod Sawant took over the CM seat for the first time in March 2019 after Manohar Parrikar’s death. Following the oath-taking ceremony, Sawant bowed to PM Modi and other leaders on the stage in a sign of respect.

Following Sawant’s oath taking ceremony, the Governor also announced a few leaders of the new Goa cabinet on the advice of the CM. Vishwajit P Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaute and Atanasio Monserrate were the leaders announced as ministers in the new Sawant-led Goa Cabinet.

Sawant takes oath for a second term as CM after winning Goa election 2022

Pramod Sawant continues in his post after BJP marked a victory in the recently concluded Goa assembly elections. Under Sawant’s leadership, the party managed to win 20 seats out of 40 Assembly seats. The absolute majority is 21 seats, but BJP lost its seat in the St Andre constituency with a less margin of 77 votes.

Moreover, Sawant’s name for the top post was ratified by Goa BJP in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. On the other hand, the CM retained the Sanquelim constituency by defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by only over 650 votes, in what was a tight race. The BJP emerged as the largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats.

Following his win in the elections, Sawant had thanked PM Modi for supporting all the development projects in Goa. He had informed that the PM thanked the people of Goa for giving the BJP a resounding mandate. Post elections, Sawant had also expressed his gratitude to the people of Goa for trusting the BJP and believing in PM Modi's leadership.

Image: REPUBLIC