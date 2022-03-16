Pramod Sawant To Be Retained As Goa CM Decides BJP High Command; Meets PM Modi In Delhi

In a relief for Goa CM Pramod Sawant, BJP High Command in Delhi has decided to retain him as CM, reported sources on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held after Holi festival (March 17-18), said sources. BJP retained Goa winning 20 seats, defying anti-incumbency for a second time.

Pramod Sawant to remain CM: Sources

Sawant is currently in Delhi and met with PM Modi along with BJP state in-charge CT Ravi, state President Sadanand Shet Tanavade, and Satish Dhond. Sources stated that Vishwasjit Rane, Babush Monserrate, Ravi Naik, Shubhash Shirodkar, Govind Gaude, Nilesh Cabral, Mauvin Godinho, Rohan Khaunte, Aleixo Lourenco are likely to be sworn in as cabinet ministers. All Goa MLAs will be sworn-in tomorrow.

Met @DrPramodPSawant and the team of @BJP4Goa. Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa’s progress in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/9yOio7A4Ac — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2022

Sawant being given a 2nd term comes amid MGP's resentment over his extension and Viswajit Rane eyeing the top post. The Maharashtra Gomantak Party - ex-ally of TMC - has pledged support to BJP. Many BJP MLAs expressed their disappointment with BJP accepting the letter of support given by the MGP, claiming that they were joing BJP for power. BJP has allied with MGP on multiple occasions since 1990s, with the most recent being in 2017. 2 out 3 MGP MLAs joined BJP after which MGP withdrew support from the Pramod Sawant cabinet.

BJP retains Goa for the third time

Bucking anti-incumbency, the saffron party, retained the coastal state for the third time. Winning 20 seats, BJP has staked claim to the govt with the support of TMC ally MGP and three Independents- Chandrakant Shetye, Aleixo Lourenço and Antonio Vas. Congress, on the other hand, fell way short of the majority mark by bagging merely 11 seats with a vote share of 23.46%. GFP won 1 seat, AAP won 2, MGP won 2 and Independents won 3 seats.

As at least 23 of the 40 members who were elected in 2017 left the party on whose symbol it had won the election, turncoats play a key role in Goa politics. In 2022 as well, 11 newly-elected MLAs - 8 from BJP and 3 from Congress - originally hail from other parties. At the same time, leaders who joined BJP from Congress during the last three years such as Joseph Sequeira (Calangute), Clafasio Dias (Cuncolim), Dayanand Sopte (Mandrem), Deputy Chief Ministers Manohar Ajgaonkar (Margao) and Chandrakant Kavlekar (Quepem) lost the election.