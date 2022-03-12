Pramod Sawant To Remain Chief Minister Of Goa; Will Stake Claim On March 14: BJP Sources

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tendered his resignation on Saturday, March 12, paving the way for the formation of a new state government after the election results were declared on March 10. He met Governor PS Pillai at Raj Bhawan to hand over his resignation letter.

Dr Pramod Sawant had taken over as the chief minister of Goa following the untimely death of BJP leader Manohar Parrikar in 2019. Sources in the saffron party said that Sawant is likely to remain the chief minister after the 2022 Goa Assembly election.

Met the Hon'ble Governor Shri @psspillaigov ji at Raj Bhavan today to hand over my resignation letter. The Hon'ble Governor has appointed me as the caretaker CM until the further process. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NBRy398Xlr — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 12, 2022

In the recently concluded poll, BJP secured 20 out of 40 seats, just one short of the majority mark. As the results were declared, Pramod Sawant announced that three independent candidates had offered to support the BJP, allowing it to form the third consecutive government in the state.

As per party sources, Pramod Sawant's name for the CM post was ratified by BJP's election in-charge in Goa, Devendra Fadnavis. The name has been communicated to the central BJP leadership, which will finally approve the CM face.

With the High Command's consent, Pramod Sawant will likely meet the governor on Monday and stake a claim to form the new government. Meanwhile, the BJP's general observer may visit Goa on Sunday.

Goa election result 2022

In the 2022 Goa elections, the BJP successfully defended their government and retained power even though a strong anti-incumbency wave was reported in the state. The party won 20 seats and emerged as the single largest winner in the coastal state while the Congress bagged 11 seats.

Debutant in the western coastal state, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress fought the election with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). However, TMC failed to open their account whereas MGP won two seats and has now decided to get in collation with the BJP.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant retained the Sanquelim constituency by over 650 votes after a tough fight with Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani.