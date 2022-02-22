Prashant Kishor-TMC Tie-up In Limbo? Goa Unit Chief Alleges 'I-PAC Abandoned Candidates'

The ongoing rift between TMC and Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) gained a new dimension after the party's Goa unit chief Kiran Kandolkar publicly voiced his displeasure about Prashant Kishor. Serving as the working president of the Vijai Sardesai-led Goa Forward Party, Kandolkar jumped ship to TMC in November 2020.

Appointed as the chief of TMC Goa on January 18, he contested the Goa election from the Aldona seat whereas his wife Kavita was in the fray from Tivim. Speaking to the media, he claimed that I-PAC had abandoned TMC candidates after the polls which took place on February 14.

TMC Goa president Kiran Kandolkar was quoted as saying by PTI, "All candidates fielded by the TMC have some or the other issues with the I-PAC. When the candidates told me about their issues with Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC team, I discussed the matter with my party workers, who advised me to quit as the TMC Goa president". However, he clarified, "I am not quitting as TMC Goa head, but I am upset with Prashant Kishor and the I-PAC team". Moreover, he revealed that a meeting of all TMC candidates will take place on Tuesday.

TMC's thrust on Goa election

In the Goa election, TMC forged an alliance with MGP. In the last few months, many posters featuring the TMC supremo's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) were put across the state. After former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party along with ex-MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar, several other leaders from other parties including Congress and BJP followed suit. While two sitting MLAs- Congress' Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and Churchill Alemao of NCP jumped ship to TMC, the former quit the party within a month's time. The results will be declared on March 10.

Rift with Kishor & I-PAC

Sources indicated that the TMC top brass was peeved at the fact that ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma and former Goa CM Luizinho Falerio publicly mentioned that they joined the party at the request of Kishor. The I-PAC co-founder also came under fire recently for predicting that BJP will remain a dominant force in Indian politics for many decades. Speaking at an event in the Museum of Goa last year, he disagreed with the opposition's claim that the Narendra Modi-led government will be voted out of power in 2024 merely due to anti-incumbency.