Sanjay Raut Slams Kejriwal For Door-to-door Campaign In Goa Amid COVID Surge In Delhi

As Assembly poll campaigns speed up in Goa, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has now slammed Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for his door-to-door campaign in the state. Raut attacked the Delhi Chief Minister claiming that he was spending more time in the election campaign than managing his own state. He termed watching the Delhi CM campaign in Goa as “shocking.”

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut slammed Arvind Kejriwal and said that he must take less interest in Goa election campaigns. “It is good to campaign for your party. But he is the CM of Delhi,” Raut said. Furthermore, he attacked Kejriwal stating Delhi’s COVID situation.

“Delhi has the highest cases of COVID-19 in the country and he is doing election campaigns. Watching him do door-to-door campaigns in Goa was shocking,” said the Shiv Sena leader. AAP national convener Kejriwal launched the door-to-door election campaign in the St Andres Assembly constituency in North Goa, on Saturday. Launching the campaign, he had said that people in Goa are excited to give chance to a new party in the state and have some expectations from AAP.

AAP continues to campaign in Goa

Delhi CM was originally scheduled to arrive in Goa earlier this month but had to drop the plan after testing COVID positive. Last month, Kejriwal had visited the state and attended a Mahasabha, which was attended by thousands of people. AAP had earlier announced several poll promises in Goa offering free electricity up to 300 units per month, employment guarantee for locals, free pilgrimages, financial support schemes for women over 18 years and an increase in the Griha Aadhar allowance to Rs 2,500 from the current Rs 1,500 per month.

Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Goa elections will be conducted in only one phase, which will fall on February 14. Counting of votes will be held on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference earlier this month. Notably, while the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the Trinamool Congress.

In 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP managed to win 13 seats. However, the saffron party staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 GFP MLAs, 3 MGP MLAs and two independents and an NCP legislator under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, then Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him as the chief minister.

Image: PTI