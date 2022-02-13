Shiv Sena Declares National Ambitions After Foray Into Goa; 'We Will Fight Every Election'

Giving a big hint about its national ambitions on Saturday, Shiv Sena announced that it will contest elections in all states apart from Maharashtra in the future. Addressing a press conference for the launch of Shiv Sena's manifesto for the Goa elections, Aaditya Thackeray argued for the need to replicate his state's governance model in other states.

To buttress his point, the Maharashtra Minister asserted that his father had been ranked among the best-performing CMs in the country in the last two years.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray remarked, "In the future, we will fight every election in Goa and other states, whether it is Lok Sabha, Assembly, Gram Panchayat, or Zilla Parishad. We will keep fighting these elections as there is a need for Shiv Sena outside Maharashtra. In the last two years, Uddhav Thackeray's name is continuously ranked among the top 5 CMs. We have to bring the governance model of Mumbai and Maharashtra to other states."

While Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena does not have a formal alliance with the party in the rest of the country. Recently, Shiv Sena won its first seat outside Maharashtra when Kalaben Delkar won the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha by-election. Apart from Goa, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is also fielding candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Shiv Sena's strategy for Goa elections

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1722. Even as BJP is seeking re-election, Congress, AAP and TMC have emerged as key contenders.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly election, the Sena drew a blank, losing by a huge margin in Saligao, Cuncolim and Mormugao. While its ally ousted RSS, Subhash Velingkar-led Goa Suraksha Manch followed suit. Its other alliance partner, Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, won three seats. This time, Shiv Sena has forged an alliance with NCP and is fighting 11 seats.