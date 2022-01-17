Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Monday has thrown his weight behind former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and opined that he must be given a ticket to contest the polls. Raut has said that Utpal Parrikar should be fielded from Panaji for the Assembly elections in the coastal state. Hailing Manohar Parrikar, Raut said that the late BJP stalwart had immensely contributed to Goa's development. He also slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for disrespecting Parrikar's family after his demise. He added that Parrikar should get a ticket and remarked that all parties must support him.

"Manohar Parrikar was a big leader and he definetly contributed to Goa's development. But after his death, the BJP has disrespected his family. His son Utpal Parrikar is being insulted. I feel that the BJP should give him a ticket," said Sanjay Raut "All of us will stand with him. If he decides to contest as an independent candidate from Panaji seat, I propose all non-BJP parties to support his candidature and not field a candidate against him," Raut added

Meanwhile, the BJP has made its stand clear on Manohar Parrikar's son demanding an election ticket. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Goa polls in-charge has avered that the saffron party does not give a ticket just because someone is a leader's son. In addition, he told the media on Wednesday that the BJP Parliamentary Board will select the poll candidates based on their capability.

"I don't know what transpired in the meeting between him and Amit Shah. I think the meeting took place yesterday. I will express my opinion only after getting information about the same," said Devendra Fadnavis "Manohar (Parrikar) Bhai worked very hard to establish BJP in Goa. But a person doesn't get a ticket in BJP just because is the son of Parrikar Saheb or any other leader. They are considered based on their capability. The decision in this regard can't be taken by me but the Parliamentary Board," he added

Goa elections are set to be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference earlier this month. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, it faces opposition from the Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Congress and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP managed to win 13 seats. However, the saffron party staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 GFP MLAs, 3 MGP MLAs and two independents and an NCP legislator under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, then Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him as the chief minister.