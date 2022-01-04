Shiv Sena Holds Talks With Congress To Form An MVA-like Alliance In Goa As Polls Loom

In a sign that Shiv Sena wants to extend its ties with Congress beyond Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut held talks with the leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party in Goa on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Raut revealed that they mulled the possibility of forging an MVA-like alliance in the state. Shiv Sena leaders Jivan Kamat, Jitesh Kamat and AICC Goa-in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, state Congress president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat participated in this key meeting apart from Raut.

While Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena does not have a formal alliance with the party in the rest of the country. In fact, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has also decided to go solo in the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election due in a few months' time. Recently, Shiv Sena won its first seat outside Maharashtra when Kalaben Delkar won the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly election, the Sena drew a blank losing by a huge margin in Saligao, Cuncolim and Mormugao. While its ally- ousted RSS Goa chief Subhash Velingkar-led Goa Suraksha Manch followed suit, its other alliance partner Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party won three seats. Speaking to the media in October 2021, Raut had indicated that Shiv Sena will contest 22-25 seats in the upcoming Goa polls.

Had a detailed discussion on Goa assembly elections with key Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao, Digambar Kamat and Girish Chodankar. My Goa Colleagues Jivan Kamat and Jitesh Kamat were also present. Possibility of a MVA like alliance in Goa was discussed at length. pic.twitter.com/lnd8Slyo7Y — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 3, 2022

Political scenario in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

Deputy CM in the Parrikar Cabinet- Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet in the next months. On the other hand, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on 10 July 2019. Both AAP and TMC are also seeking to make inroads in the state in the wake of a weakened Congress state unit.