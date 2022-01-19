Shiv Sena Says Congress' Decision To Not Form Alliance Will Benefit BJP In Goa Elections

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday criticised the Congress party for not being a part of the opposition in the Goa Assembly polls. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that though Congress does not want to ally with anyone for the polls in the coastal state, it should not attempt to stop other parties from doing so. The Shiv Sena MP opined that Congress not taking opposition along is leading to differences and disunity which will only benefit the BJP.

While Congress not wanting to ally with any parties in Goa is totally their party decision, attempting to curtail other parties from contesting is not. This decision of not taking opposition along is leading to disunity and will prove to be an advantage for BJP. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 19, 2022

Goa Assembly elections: Shiv Sena - NCP forge an alliance, Congress stays out

Meanwhile, as Goa heads for Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced that they will contest the polls together. However, their Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) ally Congress has decided to stay out of the alliance. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut revealed that the talks with the grand old party did not fructify. Raut stated that both parties held talks with the Congress but they did not result in an outcome.

"NCP and shiv Sena will fight together in Goa. We had discussed with Congress, but there is no outcome. We wanted people's alliance in goa like MVA. If Congress thinks they can get majority alone, my best wishes," said Raut.

Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Goa elections are set to be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference earlier this month. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, it faces opposition from the Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Congress and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP managed to win 13 seats. However, the saffron party staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 GFP MLAs, 3 MGP MLAs and two independents and an NCP legislator under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, then Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him as the chief minister.

Image: PTI