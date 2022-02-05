Last Updated:

Smriti Irani's Convoy Passes By Road Accident In Goa, Helps Victim Reach Hospital

Union Minister Smriti Irani's convoy on Saturday passed by a road accident. As per reports, she helped the injured lady and sent her to a nearby hospital.

Smriti Irani

Amid her visit to the poll-bound state of Goa where she campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Minister Smriti Irani's convoy on Saturday passed a road accident. As per reports, she helped the injured lady and sent her to a nearby hospital in one of her cars along with a police officer.

Earlier in the day, Smriti Irani was seen campaigning door-to-door in the Velim Assembly constituency for BJP candidate Savio Rodrigues. This comes just two days ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the coastal state. 

Spokesperson of BJP Mumbai unit Suresh Nakhua tweeted:

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Goa on Feb 7

As per the schedule accessed by Republic Media Network, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will land at Goa's Dabolim International Airport at 1 pm on Monday, following which, he will head to the state capital Panaji and after lunch, he will leave for a public meeting at Sakhali (Sanquelim) constituency.

A public meeting will be held at the Bodke Ground, Sakhali Bazar, from where incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is contesting on a BJP ticket. After that, Shah will leave for the BJP's public meeting at the Open Space of Zantye Hall in Bicholim constituency. Here, the party has fielded Rajesh Patnekar.

At 6.30 pm, the Union Home Minister will leave for the Mapusa Constituency and arrive for a door-to-door campaign around 6.55. Following that, Shah will hold a public meeting at Mapusa's Taxi stand. The BJP candidate from Mapusa is incumbent MLA Joshua Peter De Souza. 

Goa Polls 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced that Goa will go to polls on February 14. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). 

