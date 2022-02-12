'TMC & AAP Will Reduce Congress Vote-share In Goa & Benefit BJP': Union Min Nitin Gadkari

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Admi Party (AAP) are helping BJP by reducing the votes of Congress in Goa, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday. Speaking exclusively to Republic on 'Track the Leader' just days ahead of Goa elections, Gadkari said that the entry of TMC and AAP can only benefit the saffron party.

The coastal state where the BJP is in majority will go to vote to elect its next government on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Talking about the role of debutant TMC in the Goa elections, Gadkari said, "the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Admi Party are very helpful to BJP because ultimately they are going to reduce vote-share of Congress. In Goa, BJP's only Opposition is Congress and we will return to power for sure."

Responding to the TMC's horsetrading allegations against the BJP after the 2017 elections, the Minister said, "There was no horsetrading. There was only understanding, based on which we gave ministership to particular MLAs. Parties that fail or are incapable of forming government in Goa are making such allegations."

Asked about the possibility of a post-poll alliance in the state, Nitin Gadkari said that politics of convenience prevails in Goa, therefore any party can form post-poll alliances.

"Politics is a game of compromises, compulsions, limitations and contradictions. At any given point, depending on the numbers, you might have find alternatives and solutions. Irrespective of post-poll alliance conditions, BJP will be back in Goa for sure," he told Republic.

BJP releases manifesto for Goa elections

Ahead of the Goa elections, a 22-promise BJP manifesto was released by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on February 8. The major highlight of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) manifesto was "no increase in state duties for three years on petrol and diesel".

As part of its manifesto, the saffron party also promised housing for all, three cylinders for every household in a year, improving the ease of living for the residents of Goa and boosting infrastructure in the state. The saffron party vowed to make Goa a "Perfect Tourism Destination, and make the state a football destination."