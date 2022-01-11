The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday launched the 'Mhaje Ghar, Maalki Hakk' (My Home, My Right') campaign and made a landmark promise to the Goa electorates ahead of assembly polls. The promise stated that within 250 days of forming the government, the TMC-MGP alliance will ensure that all the Goan families residing in Goa since before 1976 will be provided with housing rights. Also, at least 50,000 subsidized homes would be given to homeless families.

TMC leaders Mohua Moitra, Kiran Kandolkar, and other leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party launched the housing scheme. Kandolkar said that it is a landmark housing rights scheme and added providing such rights was the Constitutional duty of any government.

'Mhaje Ghar, Maalki Hakk’: TMC's Housing Rights Scheme In Goa

"Within 250 days of coming to power, the TMC will ensure all Goan families residing in the state before 1976 are given title and ownership rights of the land under their possession. We also plan to give 50,000 subsidised homes to the homeless," Kandolkar said, reported PTI.

TMC launches Griha Laxmi Scheme

Earlier this month, TMC announced the ‘Griha Laxmi Scheme’ in the State, assuring people to provide Rs 5000/ month assistance to every household if voted to power. The welfare scheme assures the people of the state income assistance of Rs. 5,000 per month. The scheme will be covering every household in the state including 3.5 Lakh families in Goa. As per the TMC, the budget scheme will cost the state government approximately Rs 1500-2000 crore, which is around 6-8% of the state budget.

2022 Goa Elections

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the much-awaited Goa Assembly Election 2022. The elections will be conducted in only one phase, which will fall on February 14. Counting of votes will be held on March 10. Notably, while the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the Trinamool Congress.

Date of Notification - 21 February

Last Date of Making Nomination - 28 February

Completion of Scrutiny of Nomination - 29 February

Withdrawal of Candidature- 31 January

Date of Polling - 14 February

Result date- 10 March

(With PTI Inputs)