With polls above head, the political heat among the contenders in Goa is rising and opponents throwing political jabs at each other. Contesting Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s 1% vote share comment, the TMC had hit back at the Delhi Chief Minister.

TMC calls Arvind Kejriwal's comment 'politically immature & desperate'

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had attacked TMC on Wednesday by saying that TMC has no possibility of winning the upcoming polls in the coastal state and will only end up having a mere 1% vote share. Responding to the jibe, the Trinamool Congress in scathing reply said that the statement reflects AAP Supremo’s ‘political immaturity and desperation.’

In unminced words, the TMC wrote on Twitter, “We firmly believe in working for people and standing beside them through thick and thin. Those indulging in election forecasting and vote share predictions are simply reflecting their political immaturity and desperation. Let the people of Goa decide who should be taken seriously!" read a tweet from the party.”

We firmly believe in WORKING FOR PEOPLE and STANDING BESIDE THEM through thick & thin. Those indulging in election forecasting & vote share predictions are simply reflecting their political immaturity and desperation.



Let the people of Goa decide who should be taken seriously! https://t.co/GK8w1tgF1I — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 22, 2021

Apart from this, TMC MP Dola Sen, while speaking to Republic TV, said that the “people of Goa will give a befitting response to Arvind Kejriwal’s poll predictions.”

AAP says TMC 'not in race' in Goa

While lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC which is locking victories one after the other in West Bengal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that TMC is looking to make a mark in Goa, without working on the ground. He stated that the party had just come to Goa three months ago and added, ‘this is not how democracy works, you have to work among the people on the ground.’

Stating that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is "not in the race" for the Goa election, Kejriwal told the media, "I feel that only you people are giving TMC so much credence. I feel that TMC does not have even one per cent vote share as of today. That party came to Goa three months ago. Democracy does not work like this. In a democracy, you have to work hard, work among the people."

Both AAP and TMC will be marking their debut elections in Goa in 2022. Both parties with an anti-BJP stance at the centre are trying to expand their political bandwidth across the country. Earlier, leaders of both parties have shared an amicable relationship and have been seen uplifting each other for winning against the ruling BJP in their respective states, however, the Goa election has come up as a point of contention with both fighting against each other.

Image: PTI