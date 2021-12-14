Countering Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's definition of TMC as 'Temple-Mosque-Church,' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar said party full form is 'Total Money Cut'. BJP leader Majumdar further attacked Mamata Banerjee for not considering 'Gurudwara'. Earlier, the West Bengal Chief Minister, while campaigning in Goa had made this statement alleging the BJP of doing 'caste-based politics'.

West Bengal BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee on secularism front ahead of Goa polls:

TMC's actual meaning is 'Total Money Cut', making money from (state) projects... And where is Gurudwara, other than temple, church, mosque? This is not secularism...: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on CM Mamata Banerjee equating TMC with 'Temple, Mosque, Church' pic.twitter.com/tGO4ZLIRmV — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Majumdar describes TMC Supremo's Goa visits as 'political tourism'.

Mamata Banerjee is only doing 'political tourism', which is why she is going to Goa...She yells at her MLAs, befools people...: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/uFgfCuJ4MW — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Mamata Banerjee's 'TMC is 'Temple-Mosque-Church'

"TMC is 'Temple-Mosque-Church'. We fight the BJP. Is there a chance of winning? Do you have the confidence that we can win? If you are confident, then don't take a step back. March ahead," she said in Panaji.

Goa polls: Political parties step up for battle

The coastal state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab go to the polls in February 2022. TMC has increased its political footprint in Tripura and Goa, aiming to emerge as an alternative force to Congress. The party has joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) of Goa and inducted several senior leaders from the various parties. Meanwhile, the BJP has expressed confidence in winning the elections despite any alliance. Earlier, Chief Minister Sawant was quoted requesting citizens not to visit West Bengal highlighting post-poll violence.

On the other hand, AAP recently dismissed the speculations of forming an alliance with the TMC for contesting maiden elections in Goa and said that there is no reality in the reports, as the Aam Aadmi Party is determined to provide an alternative to the people of the state. Last week, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut revealed that his party is mulling an alliance with Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Goa. In the 2017 state Assembly polls, Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats. However, the BJP, which had won 13 seats, later formed an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the coastal region. Since then, several Congress MLAs have quit the party to join the BJP. After the polls, Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane was the first to resign from Congress. He later joined the BJP and won the by-polls. He currently serves as the state's Health Minister.

(With ANI inputs)