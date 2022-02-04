Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Amit Shah are set to visit poll-bound Goa as a part of the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) campaign. Both senior leaders will visit the coastal state on Saturday and Monday respectively. The Republic Media Network has accessed the tour programmes of both.

Tour programme of Smriti Irani

As per the schedule accessed by the Republic Media Network, Union Minister Smriti Irani will land at Goa's Dabolim International Airport at 2 pm on Saturday, following which she will head to her hotel in Margao. Soon after her arrival, Smriti Irani will leave for Velim constituency where she will also undertake a door-to-door campaign at Ramnagri. The BJP has fielded Savio Rodrigues from Velim.

After that, around, 4:35 pm, the Union Minister will leave for the saffron party's public meeting in Cuncolim constituency. The BJP has fielded incumbent MLA Clafasio Dias from this constituency. At 6 pm, Smriti Irani will leave for a public meeting in Goa's Canacona constituency where the party has fielded Ramesh Tawadkar.

Here's the detailed tour programme of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Tour programme of Amit Shah

As per the schedule accessed by the Republic Media Network, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will land at Goa's Dabolim International Airport at 1 pm on Monday. Following this, he will head to the state capital Panaji and after lunch, he will leave for a public meeting at Sakhali (Sanquelim) constituency. The public meeting will be held at the Bodke Ground, Sakhali Bazar and BJP's candidate is incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. After that, Shah will leave for the BJP's public meeting at the Open Space of Zantye Hall in Bicholim constituency. Here, the party has fielded Rajesh Patnekar.

At 6.30 pm, the Union Home Minister will leave for the Mapusa Constituency and arrive for a door-to-door campaign around 6.55. Following that, Shah will hold a public meeting at Mapusa's Taxi stand and the BJP candidate from Mapusa is incumbent MLA Joshua Peter De Souza.

Here's the detailed tour programme of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Goa elections are set to be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference earlier this month. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, it faces opposition from the Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Congress and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP managed to win 13 seats. However, the saffron party staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 GFP MLAs, 3 MGP MLAs and two independents and an NCP legislator under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, then Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him as the Chief Minister.