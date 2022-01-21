'Utpal Parrikar In Touch With Top BJP Leaders' Says Goa CM As AAP & Sena Woo Miffed Leader

As multiple parties offer 'support' to ex-Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal, incumbent CM Pramod Sawant on Thursday, assured that the top BJP leadership is in touch with the miffed BJP leader. Brushing off Arvind Kejriwal's offer to field Parrikar from Panaji, he said Kejriwal is saying such things for political gains. Goa, along with Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single-phase on February 14. Results to be announced on March 10.

Pramod Sawant: 'BJP top leaders in touch with Utpal Parrikar'

"Our central leaders are in touch with Utpal Parrikar. Delhi CM Kejriwal had said different things when Manohar Parrikar was CM and now he is saying different things for political gains. People of Goa understand this & will form BJP govt again," said Sawant.

Earlier on Thursday, Goa polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis announced Atanasio Monserrate as the candidate for Panaji constituency, excluding ex-Defence minister Late Manohar Parrikar's son - Utpal. Fadnavis said, "The sitting MLA in Panaji has been given the ticket. Utpal Parrikar or other members of Parrikar Ji's family are like our family members. They are close to us. We gave two more options (seats) to Utpal Parrikar from where he can contest". Utpal Parrikar has turned down one of the two 'alternate' seats and is regarding the other.

Jumping to assuage the miffed Parrikar Jr, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomed him to fight the Goa elections as an AAP candidate. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the AAP supremo accused BJP of adopting a "use and throw" strategy with the late Manohar Parrikar's family. However, AAP has already declared its Goa vice president Valmiki Naik as the candidate from the Panaji constituency and named activist Amit Palekar as its CM face. Shiv Sena too has offered to support Parrikar Jr, if he contests independently from Panaji.

Utpal Parrikar Vs BJP

After the untimely death of his father in 2019, Utpal Parrikar had made public his desire to contest the subsequent by-election in Panaji. However, BJP gave the ticket to Sidharth Kuncalienker, who lost. However, the winning Congress candidate Atanasio Monseratte switched allegiance to BJP along with 9 other party colleagues just a few months later. With BJP firmly behind Monseratte, Parrikar has threatened to contest as an Independent candidate if BJP does not give him a ticket from Panaji.

Goa has seen an aggressive poll campaign by AAP, promising a Delhi-like model - free electricity, free healthcare, women allowance, farm loan waiver, free religious trips. Similarly, TMC too has been eyeing too make inroads in the state, inducting popular leaders like Leander Paes, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, TMC has promised out Bengal-like schemes in Goa. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP.