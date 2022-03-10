As counting of votes for the Goa Election 2022 continue, former Goa Chief Minister, late Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal Parrikar, who contested as an independent candidate has now lost to BJP candidate Atanasio Monserrate at Panaji seat by a margin of 716 votes. The seat, which was among the many taken an early lead in. Following his defeat, Utpal has said that he is satisfied with the fight, however, disappointed with the results.

As per the latest update, BJP candidate Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate has won the seat with a 38.96% vote share. He was closely followed by Utpal Parrikar. Speaking about the outcome of the polls, Utpal thanked the people for supporting his "good fight" as an independent candidate. "As an Independent candidate it was a good fight, I thank the people. Satisfied with the fight but the result is little disappointing," Utpal Parrikar told ANI.

Earlier in the run-up to the polls, Utpal Parrikar had decided to contest from the Panaji assembly constituency as an Independent after he was denied a ticket by the ruling BJP. The party fielded sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate instead of the young leader. The results were close ultimately as Parrikar received 34.85% of the vote share.

In terms of numbers, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Monserrate received 6,787 votes, defeating Parrikar (6,071 votes) by 716 votes. Congress's Elvis Gomes received 3175 votes. In the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, BJP was leading in 18 seats, while Congress was ahead in 12 seats. MGP was ahead in 5 seats, AAP and Goa Forward Party in one each. Independents were ahead in three seats. Meanwhile, Goa CM Pramod Sawant won the Sanquelim seat after a tough fight.

BJP's Atanasio Monserrate 'disappointed’ with results

Meanwhile, BJP's Atanasio Monserrate, who won the Panaji seat has expressed disappointment with the results. “I am disappointed with the result,” he told ANI. The BJP leader further accused the party workers of a lack of support. “BJP cadre did not work for me, they worked for the opposition.: He further alleged that the party leadership failed to manage the damage control. A total of seven candidates contested from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections with Valmiki Datta Naik (AAP), Elvis Gomes (INC), Yeshwant Madar (IND), Devendra Sundaram (IND) and Rajesh Vinayak Redkar (RGP) as other candidates. The Goa elections were held in a single phase on February 14.