In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar spoke briefly on his political career and the reason behind quitting the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the Goa Election. According to Utpal Parrikar, he took the decision of resigning from BJP and deciding to contest in the election as an independent candidate was taken as he was not able to see 'some people controlling politics with money'.

Utpal Parrikar on his political career and resigning from the BJP:

"I have lots of support for the people. The last time, the party (BJP) asked me not to contest, I agreed to them and did not contest. This time, I didn't agree because of the candidate they fielded. I work for people, for my place. I have put the risk of my political career. People of Panaji know the reality. People like my father because of what he stood for. There are people who control politics with money, not able to see all that things and hence took the decision. I have seen leader's son becoming Mayor and I have to fight with such things," added late Manohar Parrikar's son.

Parrikar also added that there are certain local leaders who have nothing to do with the state's development. 'It was a tough decision, it is not easy for me to do this,' he mentioned. The independent candidate filed his nomination papers from the Panaji Assembly constituency on Thursday, January 27.

Utpal Parrikar's resignation from BJP & aftermath

In a statement, the Goa leader had asserted, "Please accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation as a State Executive Member and from my Primary Membership of BJP, Goa Pradesh, I thank you for your support."

Speaking on not getting the ticket from Panjim, earlier also Utpal Parrikar had said that the ticket has been given to someone who has opportunistically come to the party in the last two years.

In the aftermath of late and former CM Manohar Parrikar's son's announcement, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had welcomed him to fight the Goa election as an AAP candidate. Moreover, BJP general secretary CT Ravi had requested Utpal to reconsider his decision and come back to the saffron party.