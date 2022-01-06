Voter List 2022 Goa: Here's How To Download And Check Your Name In Voters' List 2022

As the Election Commission publishes the voters' list ahead of the elections on its official website, people can check their names on the list. Earlier, people had to rush to their respective booths with ID proof or other essential documents to search for their names on the voters' list. However, the Election Commission of India has now started its online portal in order to avoid an unnecessary rush to the booths. The commission has also granted ten days to the voters, in order to rectify any mistake in names, age, sex and address. According to the latest notification, once the elections are about to begin, no changes will be entertained.

It is worth mentioning at least five Indian states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab will all go for polls in the coming months. According to Republic Media sources, the EC is likely to decide on poll dates on, January 7, and announce them subsequently.

Here are the steps to check the voting list online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal- http://electoralsearch.in/

Step 2: Click on the link and go to their website homepage.

Step 3: You will be directly taken to their homepage.

Step 4: You will get two options: ‘Search by Details’ option or Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’

Step 5: Select from the search options available and enter the details.

Step 6: You will be redirected to the result page which shows all your information.

How to download voter card

Step 1: Go to the official website of the national voters service portal

Step 2: On the homepage, you are required to click on login/register

Step 3: Registered users can enter their login credentials and click on the login

Step 4: Click on download e-EPIC

How to download voter card through mobile phone

Step 1: Open Google Play Store or Apple app store

Step 2: Enter voter helpline mobile app into the search box

Step 3: Click on the install option

Step 4: After installing the application, enter the login details

Step 5: Click on download e-EPIC

Image: PTI